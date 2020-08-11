Friday Night Lights

ENTERCOM News-Talk KJCE-A (TALK RADIO 1370)/AUSTIN will air a CENTRAL TEXAS High School Football Game of the Week on FRIDAY nights in partnership with high school sports media company VYPE MEDIA. The partnership also includes content sharing on websites and social media platforms and other year-round programming efforts to be announced at a later date.

"High school sports have been a big part of our local programming for the past decade through our FANSTANDATX content," said ENTERCOM AUSTIN SVP/Market Mgr. BOB MACKAY. "As we move into our second decade with FANSTANDATX, we are proud to team up with VYPE to expand our efforts and take our coverage to the next level. We look forward to bringing to life the stories behind the sports, shining a spotlight on exceptional student athletes across CENTRAL TEXAS and sharing high-quality high school sports coverage and journalism with our audience across all of our platforms."

"VYPE MEDIA is excited to team up with two distinguished brands like ENTERCOM and FANSTANDATX," said VYPE AUSTIN Editor THOMAS BINGHAM. "Heading into our third straight school year covering the AUSTIN area and CENTRAL TEXAS, this opportunity allows our local web, digital and broadcasting coverage to reach new audiences and continue to promote local high schools, athletes and coaches across the region."

