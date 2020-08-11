No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (8/11).

ASIAN AMERICAN BROADCASTING, LLC applied for an STA to operate KFXN-A/MINNEAPOLIS with reduced power from one tower after the center tower of its array collapsed on MONDAY (8/10).

FOOTHILLS RESOURCE GROUP, INC. filed for a Silent STA for WKTS/KINGSTON, TN due to an STL failure.

RELEVANT RADIO, INC. (WCNZ-A and WVOI-A/MARCO ISLAND, FL, fire destroyed transmitter building) requested extensions of its Silent STAs.

And ADOLFO DELEON has closed on the assignment of his 50% interest in LAZO MEDIA, LLC, licensee of Regional Mexican WOXY (LA MEGA 97.7)/MASON-CINCINNATI, OH and Regional Mexican WVKO-F (LA MEGA 103.1)/JOHNSTOWN-COLUMBUS, OH, to partner REGAL INTERNATIONAL LLC (which goes from 50% to 85%) and CLAUDIA DELEON (0% to 15%) for $1 consideration.

