BENZTOWN, P1 MEDIA GROUP, RADIODAYS EUROPE, RADIODAYS ASIA and RDE PODCAST DAY share the nominees of “The CORONAVIRUS Radio Ideas Awards,” and call on radio and podcast professionals worldwide to vote online now for the best ideas presented by these nominees.

The CORONAVIRUS Radio Ideas Awards will honor radio professionals from around the world that have used their brands and platforms in creative and innovative ways to better serve their listeners, partners and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominees were selected from more than 300 ideas nominated by industry professionals around the world. The CORONAVIRUS Radio Ideas Awards will be presented at the RADIODAYS EUROPE conference in LISBON, PORTUGAL, on DECEMBER 14th.

Online voting for the nominees will begin at 9:30a (EST) on TUESDAY, AUGUST 11th, and will continue through THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th. Participants will vote on all categories and have a chance to win one of five conference registrations to their choice of RADIODAYS EUROPE, RADIODAYS ASIA or RE PODCAST DAY 2021.

To vote, visit here.

