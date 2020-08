Veda Loca

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that VEDA LOCA is returning to RADIO ONE/DALLAS at Urban AC KZMJ (MAJIC 94.5) for “VEDA LOCA’S HOUSE PARTY.”

The show will air FRIDAY and SATURDAY nights from 6p-mid. V-MAN and DJ MO DAVE, who currently host “THE FRIDAY NIGHT VIBE” will join her on the new show.

Most recently LOCA had been in mornings at RADIO ONE/DALLAS Top 40/Rhythmic KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT). She was replaced by THE MORNING HUSTLE (NET NEWS 1/10).

