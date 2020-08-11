Micahel Knox

Music producer and UNITED STATIONS' nationally syndicated "KNOX COUNTRY 360" host MICHAEL KNOX has launched a free mobile app aimed at delivering personalized VIP experiences for fans. The KNOX COUNTRY APP is available on iPHONE and ANDROID platforms, and provides listeners with a behind the scenes look into music, interviews and comedy bits, as well as playlists created by KNOX, exclusive "KNOX COUNTRY 360" content and access to the show's podcast.

“The KNOX COUNTRY APP perfectly compliments our MAIN STREET USA radio programming approach," said KNOX. "A VIP experience space for fans to come have fun, listen to great music and hear cool stories from today's hottest artists and songwriters.

