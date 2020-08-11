Seltzer

BLUE NOTE RECORDS has promoted VP JUSTIN SELTZER to GM, a newly-created position reporting to label Pres. DON WAS. SELTZER joined parent CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP in 2013 and moved to BLUE NOTE in A&R in 2014.

WAS said, “JUSTIN is a passionate advocate for jazz and is innovative in his approach to expanding the jazz audience in our ever-evolving industry. He has done a tremendous job over the past six years, and this Is a well-deserved promotion.”

SELTZER said, “It’s one of the greatest honors of my life to help carry the torch at such an iconic label like BLUE NOTE RECORDS. I look forward to continuing to build on BLUE NOTE’s 80-year legacy with my mentor and our leader, DON WAS. I want to thank DON for his incredible vision, creativity and inclusiveness, as well as the whole BLUE NOTE family; I’m constantly inspired by them and love being a part of this team. I would also like to thank STEVE BARNETT, MICHELLE JUBELIRER and GEOFF HARRIS for their incredible support and confidence in me.”

Prior to being promoted to GM, SELTZER served as VP of BLUE NOTE, having joined CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) in 2014 as a Director to work in A&R, marketing and general label operations.

Before joining CMG, SELTZER consulted for four years on the concept, development and execution of ROTHBURY FESTIVAL, now ELECTRIC FOREST, a sustainable camping festival celebrating music, art and action in ROTHBURY, MI that featured DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, BOB DYLAN AND THE DEAD, among others.

