TIM MCGRAW has been tapped to host CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE NASHVILLE’s annual LABOR DAY weekend radio special, "Workin' Hard Country." The four-hour show will feature work songs, summertime anthems, and current hits, including MCGRAW’s most recent single, “I Called Mama,” plus other songs from his new album, “Here on Earth,” due out on FRIDAY, AUGUST 21st.

Joining MCGRAW on the special are fellow Country stars LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, JASON ALDEAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DIERKS BENTLEY, LUKE COMBS, KELSEA BALLERINI and others, all sharing stories about the jobs they held before they were able to earn a living making music.

The show will be available for stations to air via XDS receiver or web download from SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th through MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th between 6a and midnight (ET).

