August 14

WARNER RECORDS announces SUB URBAN will be playing a livestream set via YOUTUBE this FRIDAY, AUGUST 14th at 12p (PT)/3p (ET). The alternative singer, songwriter, producer breakout lead single “Cradles” has accumulated over half a billion streams to-date after exploding on TIKTOK. His latest video for the new single “Freak” features REI AMI. It has amassed over 62 million streams on YOUTUBE with its dark circus, vaudeville-era appeal. REI AMI will also be making a special guest appearance on SUB URBAN's FREAK SHOW livestream.

Check out SUB URBAN's FREAK SHOW livestream here.

