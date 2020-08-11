Cousin Brucie

"COUSIN BRUCIE" is back on the station where his legend was built, as BRUCE MORROW joins RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK for "COUSIN BRUCIE'S SATURDAY NIGHT ROCK & ROLL PARTY" on SATURDAY nights 6-9p (ET) beginning SEPTEMBER 5th. The debut show will also be replayed on LABOR DAY MONDAY (9/7) noon-3p (ET)

“Cousins, this is literally one of the most exciting projects of my life,” said MORROW, who recently left SIRIUSXM after 15 years with the satellite service. “It completes a circle… a career circle. It all started at WABC, and here we are all these years later, and the magic is still here. And what magic we’re going to make!”

“BRUCIE is a national treasure and talent. Listeners everywhere can now hear this radio icon and their favorite music from the early days of rock and roll on our radio stations and streaming on our digital platforms,” said WABC owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS Catsimatidis. “RED APPLE MEDIA is about bringing the best in information and entertainment to NEW YORK and all of AMERICA however they want to listen… on their phone, radio, smart speaker or computer.”

RED APPLE MEDIA Pres. CHAD LOPEZ said, “It’s an honor to be part of these two legendary brands coming together and to welcome COIUSIN BRUCIE home to 77WABC.”

SVP/Programming DAVE LABROZZI added, “We’re excited to bring MUSIC Radio back to 77WABC every SATURDAY night with COUSIN BRUCIE, everyone across AMERICA can stream him and us at WABCRadio.com."

