SHONDALAND AUDIO, the podcast production company from prolific TV producer SHONDA RHIMES, has announced its slate of upcoming podcasts to be released through its partnership with iHEARTMEDIA. Three new podcasts are being released this month and three more have been revealed for future release, with a sponsorship deal with clients of agency GROUPM providing ad support, including T-MOBILE and UNILEVER.

Coming AUGUST 11th is "YOU DOWN?," a comedy talk show with the comedy troupe OBAMA'S OTHER DAUGHTERS (MAAME-YAA AFORO, ASHLEY HOLSTON, YAZMIN MONET WATKINS, and SHAKIRA JA’NAI PAYE). On AUGUST 18th, "STUFF YOU MISSED IN HISTORY CLASS" co-host HOLLY FREY and MARIA TRIMARCHI debut "CRIMINALIA," a true crime podcast, and on AUGUST 20th, actress/author ALI WENTWORTH launches "GO ASK ALI," a comedic advice show.

A new scripted fictional show touching on the topic of police brutality from producer/writer DYLAN BROWN, "#MATTER," is set for a FALL debut, while another scripted series from writers AARON TRACY and ANDREW LENCHEWSKI, "AMERICA COUP," is set for WINTER. Filmmaker dream hampton's documentary series "BLACK GIRL LOST," hosted by YESHA CALLAHAN, will be released early in 2021. SHONDALAND AUDIO also plans multiple companion series for RHIMES' series on ABC and NETFLIX.

“SHONDA RHIMES is an absolute creative powerhouse and developing these first few shows together has indicated what a strong partnership iHEARTMEDIA and SHONDALAND have formed with SHONDALAND AUDIO,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “The breadth and depth of content that’s in progress as part of this partnership is unparalleled, and we’re thrilled to work beside the SHONDALAND team to bring Shonda’s unique storytelling magic to podcast listeners everywhere.”

“Podcasts allow for innovative and intimate storytelling and that’s exactly what this slate offers: deeply human stories through a range of genres and formats aimed to engage the varied and ever- growing podcast listenership,” said SHONDALAND AUDIO Chief Design and Digital Media Officer SANDIE BAILEY. “iHEARTMEDIA has been an incredible partner in forming SHONDALAND AUDIO, and I’m thrilled that audiences will soon hear more from our collaboration with this new offering of shows.”

“We’re excited to be a first and only partner in support of the rich and diverse perspectives and stories that are signature to SHONDALAND. This partnership serves as added reinforcement of our priority to elevate multicultural voices -- audiences and programming talent -- in direct connection with our previously announced Multicultural Marketplace,” said GROUPM Chief Digital Investment Officer SUSAN SCHIEKOFER. “We understood from the outset of these discussions at the end of last year how beneficial a deal like this could be for our clients. The unique slate-wide ownership position allows us to create custom integrations for clients across so many different opportunities. We’re looking forward to helping bring this audio slate to life.”

