Revival

NEW YORK MAGAZINE's "THE CUT" vertical is returning to podcasting with an eponymous show launching via the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK on AUGUST 19th. The revived podcast will be hosted by AVERY TRUFELMAN.

The site previously partnered with GIMLET MEDIA on "THE CUT ON TUESDAYS," which was released in 2018-19 and was hosted by MOLLY FISHER.

THE CUT SVP/Editor-in-Chief STELLA BUGBEE said, “I’m thrilled for THE CUT to return to audio with AVERY TRUFELMAN at the helm, and I’m excited to continue the same kinds of intimate, unexpected, provocative conversations that we have on thecut.com.”

TRUFELMAN, host of VOX MEDIA's "NICE TRY!" and an alumna of "99%INVISIBLE,“ said, "I want this show to feel like a box of chocolates: a real treat and a real surprise every week. I have been a massive fan of THE CUT for years, so it’s been a thrill to embed with the team and develop something inventive and experimental. I can’t wait for it to be out in the world.”

