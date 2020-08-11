Vintage Young

Former WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE promotion exec RICK YOUNG is returning to the industry to join 19th & GRAND RECORDS as Regional Promotion Manager, West Coast, effective MONDAY, AUGUST 17th. YOUNG, who will pick up promotion on current singles from TENILLE ARTS and ZAC BROWN BAND, succeeds ROGER FREGOSO, who segues to RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT (NET NEWS 8/10).

“When you think of West Coast Country promotion, you think of RICK YOUNG,” said 19th & GRAND VP/Promotion JIM MALITO. “Known for his passion and tenacity, RICK has been a staple in that region for many years, and we are thrilled he’s now on our team.”

YOUNG retired from WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE last SEPTEMBER after nearly 20 years with the company (NET NEWS 6/28/19). Until his new email is set up, you can congratulate him here or by phone at (818) 926-8189.

« see more Net News