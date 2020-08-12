Charese Fruge, Morgan Wright

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets caught up with WQAL (Q104)/CLEVELAND multi-tasker MORGAN WRIGHT. She produces and co-hosts the morning show, and since MARCH has taken over middays. That is one very full plate.

A determined WRIGHT tells FRUGE, "We all know that radio jobs are few and far between, so when I was offered the role of a producer, I took the opportunity and ran with it to ensure it would get me to where I wanted to be as an on-air talent. I wasn’t going to be a behind-the-scenes producer. I was going to get there early, be fully present during the show, and stay late to get the production work done. So while it was a challenge, I believe the hard work got me to where I am now. If I hadn’t put myself out there, come up with my own ideas, and been confident in them, I wouldn’t be where I am now.”

