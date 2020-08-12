Signs Up Veritone One

VERITONE ONE has signed up with NIELSEN's Podcast Buying Power service.

"As one of the largest podcast advertising agencies serving over 100 active clients across 15,000 podcasts, NIELSEN's research will help us refine our current placements and unlock market opportunities for new advertisers wanting to enter the medium," said VERITONE ONE SVP/Strategy and Investment CONOR DOYLE. "Access to consumption and audience data will attract brand advertisers who have been previously hesitant to enter the largely direct-to-consumer space. Integrating NIELSEN’s unique insights along with our proprietary AI-based analytics and decades of experience will enable us to set a new industry standard in podcast advertising."

“VERITONE ONE is an agency that is on the cutting edge of advertising, and we are excited to empower them as they turn their data into actionable intelligence with real-time campaign optimization,” said NIELSEN GLOBAL MEDIA EVP/Managing Dir. DAVID HOHMAN. “With more brand advertisers coming into the podcast medium, and NIELSEN’s ability to analyze over 150 podcasts, VERITONE ONE will be able to reach even greater success as an innovative industry leader.”

