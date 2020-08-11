Community Support

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO TRIPLE A-INDIE KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER will host a community town hall on THURSDAY, AUGUST 13th, with regional independent music venues to discuss the challenges they are facing due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) and the future of live music. Venue representatives will meet on ZOOM to share their insights into their experiences. INDIE 102.3 host BRUCE TRUJILLO will moderate the conversation.

Participants in the conversation will be:

* DAVID WEINGARDEN of Z2 ENTERTAINMENT, which runs the BOULDER THEATER and FOX THEATER in BOULDER, and THE AGGIE in FORT COLLINS.

* GWEN and SCOTT CAMPBELL, who run DENVER’s LARIMER LOUNGE, LOST LAKE LOUNGE and GLOBE HALL.

* CHRIS ZACHER, Exec. Dir. of DENVER’s LEVITT PAVILION, an outdoor venue that hosts free concerts in the summer.

* MARC BENNING from LULU’S DOWNSTAIRS, which was recently reintroduced to the MANITOU SPRINGS community, just outside of COLORADO SPRINGS.

“We know this is a trying time for all types of live events, and many of our favorite independent music venues are hurting,” said TRUJILLO. “Some are staying temporarily closed, some are getting creative, and others are watching their peers close up for good. We felt it was our place to host this conversation and help music fans see what considerations are taking place behind the curtain.”

The town hall will be available to watch here starting at 4p MT on THURSDAY.

