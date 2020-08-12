On 'Tour'

SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO will air 32 shows, one for each NFL franchise, in a “virtual” NFL Training Camp Tour that will take the place this year of the annual in-person tour the station usually conducts in the preseason. The channel's hosts will interview players, coaches, and team executives via video conferencing, starting TODAY (8/12) with SOLOMON WILCOTS and ED MCCAFFREY talking DENVER BRONCOS (8-10a (ET), 7-9p (ET)) and TOMORROW with BRUCE MURRAY and BRUCE GRADKOWSKI "visiting" the MINNESOTA VIKINGS noon-3p.

“Like all NFL fans we look excitedly ahead to the 2020 NFL season, and even amid these very unique circumstances in which teams are reporting to camp, we remain dedicated to giving our listeners the most in-depth and comprehensive preseason preview of their favorite teams,” said SVP/Sports Programming STEVE COHEN. “Our hosts will connect with coaches, executives and players via video conference for conversations about what’s happening on the field and in the meeting rooms, and our experts -- which include some of the most knowledgeable and well-connected people covering the game today -- will deliver a level of analysis on teams and players that you can’t get anywhere else.”

« see more Net News