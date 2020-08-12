Tom Morello

GENESIS PUBLICATIONS is presenting TOM MORELLO's "Whatever It Takes," a book that will hit retail and online seller on OCTOBER 13th. Pre-order the book here.



Commented MORELLO, the guitarist for RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and AUDIOSLAVE and PROPHETS OR RAGE: 'This is a book about a lifelong mission. A mission that more often can be felt rather than articulated. There are clues to the nature of the mission in the guitar riffs, the crazy solos, the lyrics, and in the shared sweat and solidarity of friends and comrades onstage and off."



For the first time, MORELLO’s remarkable life as a guitarist, songwriter, singer and political activist is captured in this hardback photo memoir.



Documenting his late start in learning the guitar and early bands, through to forming RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, MORELLO's transition into working with the melodic vocals of CHRIS CORNELL in AUDIOSLAVE, his solo work and collaborations, and on to PROPHETS OF RAGE. Throughout the book, TOM reflects on how his "calling" of activism drives his work. He recounts the protests and controversies that he has encountered in his mission to use his guitar as a means to share ideas worth fighting for.



Commented MORELLO, 'I'm both blessed and cursed to be a guitar player. I didn't choose it, it chose me. The challenge was to find a way to weave my convictions into my music in a meaningful way."

The commentary provided by MORELLO is accompanied by a wealth of photographs, handwritten notes, and set lists, many of which are previously unpublished and come from the author's personal archives. Stunning images of his heavily customized guitars complete this jam-packed photographic memoir, and the result, like his incendiary guitar playing, is fascinating, honest, and completely unique.

