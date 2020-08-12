BFA Cancels Fundraiser

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has cancelled its CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT FUNDRAISER due to safety concerns because of the pandemic. The cancellation comes just a few months after the charity for broadcasters in need cancelled the PHILIP J. LOMBARDO GOLF TOURNAMENT fundraiser, which traditionally is held in conjunction with the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS.

The two fundraisers, along with smaller events, generate over $450,000 a year. To counter the losses, the FOUNDATION has launched a plea for donations.

“Our colleagues who find themselves in acute need due to a debilitating illness or accident need our help,” stated BFA Chair SCOTT HERMAN. “This year, we are helping more broadcasters than ever before, and it’s imperative that we continue to do so. We cannot turn our backs on our colleagues.”

Added BFA President JIM THOMPSON, “We have three major fundraisers a year, and the golf tournaments are two of them. Our grant recipients worked in radio or television stations in markets across America. I ask everyone whose career is built on broadcasting to consider donating to help offset the losses of our cancelled fundraising events.”

Broadcasters interested in making a donation or in learning more about the BFA can visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, or contact the BFA directly at (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

