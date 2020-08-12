Sinclair Seattle Grants Wishes

Last THURSDAY (8/6), the SINCLAIR RADIO SEATTLE stations all banded together for an all-day WISHES IN FLIGHT airline miles campaign for MAKE-A-WISH® ALASKA and WASHINGTON. The stations, Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5), Talk KVI and News KOMO (NEWS RADIO 1000/FM 97.7), along with sister station KOMO 4 Television rose to the challenge.

The campaign was an over-the-top success, bringing in nearly TEN MILLION miles (which includes a 750,000 match from ALASKA AIRLINES) and $3,700 in cash. Donations came in all sizes, some from WISH families, some in honor of relatives and some first-time donors. One couple donated more than 200,000 MILES that they had been saving for a dream vacation, but decided the wish kids needed it more.

Every 65,000 MILES donated equals one plane ticket. Over the years, this annual drive has helped raised over 111 MILLION MILES. That’s over 1,707 plane tickets donated by listeners and partners.

