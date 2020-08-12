Lori Lewis

MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS explained, "Content we create should reflect what matters to the audience in order to sustain an active fan base.

"One way we help show the audience our relevancy (why we even fit into their lives) is by paying attention to audience signals.

"And audience signals (what triggers reaction and equally what does not) always comes down to the top six emotional triggers people continuously say they want from us.

"So print this infographic out and build the discipline to always ask before creating content, 'Does this content fall into one of the following buckets?'"

Read more about "Infographic For Greater Fan Engagement" in MERGE

