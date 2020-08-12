New Dates Are Now May 9 – 14, 2021

ASK4 ENTERTAINMENT has announced a shift in dates for SHIPROCKED 2021, from JANUARY to MAY 9-14th, 2021 on the CARNIVAL MAGIC. After selling out the past five years, SHIPROCKED expanded to the larger CARNIVAL DREAM class ship for 2021 and staterooms are nearly sold out.

Guest reservations for SHIPROCKED 2021 will automatically be transferred to the new sailing dates. For those who can't make the new itinerary, a full refund will be available with no cancellation fees incurred prior to TUESDAY, AUGUST 25th.

SHIPROCKED 2021 will depart MIAMI, FL for 5 days of music and adventure, including SHIPROCKED’s first-ever visit to the DOMINCAN REPUBLIC. The event will also include a return to the private island of HALF MOON CAY in THE BAHAMAS, where guests can attend a SHIPROCKED beach party. The initial SHIPROCKED 2021 music lineup will announced in the coming months at www.ShipRocked.com.

« see more Net News