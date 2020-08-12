Concord Music Publishing

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has entered into a new deal with songwriter and producer, RODAIDH McDONALD covering all of his new works. Originally from EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, McDONALD has relocated to LOS ANGELES, expanding his career in songwriting and production after much success in the UK market.

During his time in the UK, McDONALD produced and mixed for artists such as THE XX, SAMPHA, KING KRULE, DAUGHTER, ADELE, SAVAGES, and LAPSLEY. Many of these records came from McDONALD’s relationship with XL RECORDINGS with whom he worked alongside as producer and A&R between 2009 and 2018. He has also worked with notable artists such as KANYE WEST, NICK MULVEY, HOT CHIP and LISS.

Commented McDONALD, “I am thrilled to be partnering with CONCORD, Through my meetings and conversations with the team in recent months, they have shown an excellent understanding of my work process while offering very inspiring ideas on how we can continue to push my work forward.”

McDONALD co-produced THE XX’s album, "I See You," which entered the UK Official Charts at #1 in JANUARY 2017. More recently, he co-produced DAVID BYRNE’s acclaimed album, "AMERICAN Utopia," alongside writers BYRNE and BRIAN ENO. The album was later modified for BROADWAY in BYRNE’s show of the same title which ran to critical kudos. Performances of "AMERICAN Utopia" were filmed by SPIKE LEE for an upcoming film release for HBO, debuting in late 2020.

Added CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP A&R JEREMY YOHAI, “We’ve all been big fans of ROD’s work for a long time as he’s worked with some of the most compelling artist around. We’re very excited to be partnering up with him as he is now based in the U.S. and embarks on the next phase of his career.”

