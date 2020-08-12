Look! Up In The Sky...

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS and DAVE RYAN have done it again! The state's primary election was held yesterday (8/11) and for two hours that day, the station flew a banner above the TWIN CITIES' metro which read, "KDWB Says Vote 4 Focksake."

As you could imagine, phone lines lit up and social media were swarmed with sightings and laughs. "I'm on ROBERTS STREET in ST. PAUL and we’re all laughing!" read one post. Another read, "I was surrounded by kids under the age of 8 when I was reading it out loud. I stopped before the last word and they demanded to know what it said!" A caregiver at a senior home read it to her residents on the lawn and they all laughed, proving that some humor hits all demos!

The playful banner was the brainchild of longtime morning host DAVE RYAN, who has a history of great buzz bits over the years.

OM/PD RICH DAVIS said, "We're in a pandemic and a social justice revolution, but people still want to smile and that's one of the most important things we can help them with. Yes, KDWB is the station the TWIN CITIES can count on for music, but everyone here knows they can come to us for fun, too!"

