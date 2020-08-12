Sold

JJS MEDIA LLC is selling Spanish AC KCKO (AMOR 107.9)/RIO RICO-NOGALES, AZ to DE LA FUENTE MEDIA, LLC for $700,030.

In other filings with the FCC, TED TUCKER's COCHISE MEDIA LICENSES LLC is selling KXBK/TAYLOR, AZ and KXMQ/MCNARY, AZ to VANCE and KAREY BARBEE's NEW STAR BROADCASTING LLC for $200,000 ($10,000 down, $65,000 cash, $125,000 in a promissory note).

CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING OF NORFOLK, INC. is selling Gospel WGPL-A and Gospel WPCE-A/PORTSMOUTH, VA and EDENTON CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC. is transferring Urban AC WBXB (THE B 100.1 FM)/EDENTON, NC to FRIENDSHIP CATHEDERAL FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, INC. in lieu of foreclosure on $90,591 of debt.

ARMIDA A SAILLE is selling K290BV/ABILENE, TX to GUERRERO ENTERTAINMENT, LLC for $15,000. The primary station will be KMXO-A/MERKEL, TX.

Applying for STAs were iHEARTMEDIA's CITICASTERS LICENSES, INC. (WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS, FL, temporary nighttime facility with reduced power due to tower toppled by derecho) and ARMIDA A SAILLE (K283CJ and K290BV/ABILENE, TX, lost site).

ROONEY MOON BROADCASTING INC. has filed for a Silent STA for KSEL-A/CLOVIS, NM to facilitate transmitter repairs.

iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trust OCEAN STATION TRUST II LLC has closed on the donation of Spanish Hits WKOX-A (RUMBA 1430)/EVERETT-BOSTON, MA to NANCY EPPERSON's DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION.

TOLEDO RADIO, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WPFX-F (107.7 THE WOLF)/LUCKEY-TOLEDO, OH to PATTON ADVERTISING ENTERPRISES, LLC for $995,000.

And AUGUSTA RADIO FELLOWSHIP INSTITUTE, INC. has closed on the sale ofWQRX-A-W257EB/VALLEY HEAD, AL to COURINGTON & MASTIN, L.L.C. for $10,000.

