New Crew

The WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM's new radio crew will include CUMULUS Sports WSBN-A (ESPN 630 THE SPORTS CAPITOL)/WASHINGTON, DC afternoon host BRAM WEINSTEIN as play-by-play voice, with former defensive back DEANGELO HALL and recently hired SVP/Media and Content JULIE DONALDSON as analysts. WEINSTEIN is replacing LARRY MICHAEL, the team's longtime radio voice, who exited last month just ahead of a WASHINGTON POST report including accusations of improper behavior towards female employees. HALL and DONALDSON are replacing CHRIS COOLEY and RICK (DOC) WALKER as analysts.

DONALDSON said, "With DEANGELO's experience as the PRO BOWL 'eyes' of our defense for a decade, not to mention his work with the NFL NETWORK, and BRAM's tenures as a sports broadcaster and a WASHINGTON FOOTBALL fan, we'll be able to relate to and involve the players and the fans like never before."

"I am incredibly excited and honored to be joining this storied franchise as the next game day analyst," said HALL. "While I loved my time playing for WASHINGTON for the better part of 10 years, there is more I would have liked to have accomplished for the fans. This opportunity will allow me to make a lasting impact in a different way. We are heading into the future with JULIE DONALDSON and I am excited to be her teammate for this journey."

WEINSTEIN added, "Since 1979, only two people have had the privilege of holding the position of play-by-play voice of the WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM. With that in mind, and knowing what this team means to our community, I am humbled and honored to be given this opportunity. This is the fulfillment of a dream. This is also an exciting time to start with so much change happening in and around the franchise. JULIE DONALDSON has what I believe is an amazing vision for what the modern fans will want from us and I'm proud to have been selected to be part of her team."

The team's games air on a network headed by CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL and URBAN ONE Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON.

