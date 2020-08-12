Ski

HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC PM drive's FRANK SKI is also still active in the music industry.

CARDI B’s new song WAP featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION sampled the hook from SKI’s club song called “Whores In The House” from back in his BALTIMORE club DJ days.

SKI is going to re-release the song as part of a 25th Anniversary Club Tracks album.

