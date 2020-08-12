District Advocate Day

THE RECORDING ACADEMY will unite thousands of its members across the country with their senators and congressional representatives as a part of the Academy's 7th annual District Advocate Day — the largest nationwide day of advocacy for music and its makers.

The initiative represents the culmination of THE RECORDING ACADEMY's "SUMMER of Advocacy," and will consist of a series of virtual meetings between members and their elected officials to discuss legislative proposals that will help music creators and music businesses survive the pandemic.

"District Advocate Day has always been an important initiative for music advocacy and it's especially true now," said Chair/Interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "Creators are among the hardest hit and first out of work, yet music is what brings the world together in hard times — and for many, it brings hope. Today, we raise our voices to remind legislators of the vital role music plays during this pandemic and, equally as imperative, the creators behind it who are struggling and desperately needing a helping hand from this country's leaders."

