The weekend show "WOMEN TO WATCH" is expanding to NEW YORK, where it will air on SATURDAY mornings on RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A, starting as a half-hour show this SATURDAY (8/15) at 8:30p (ET) and moving to an hour-long slot to be determined on SEPTEMBER 5th. The show, produced by host SUSAN ROCCO's WOMEN TO WATCH MEDIA LLC (W2W), also airs on its original outlet, ENTERCOM News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA, and as a podcast. The WABC debut will feature THE WEISS AGENCY EVP HEATHER COHEN as the first guest.

"WOMEN TO WATCH has showcased accomplished women for years in PHILADELPHIA,” said WABC SVP/Programming DAVE LABROZZI. “77 WABC is proud to support strong women by bringing this lively and inspiring weekly show to the NYC market."

"WOMEN TO WATCH is the place to go to hear inspiring stories by inspiring women,” said COHEN. “SUSAN is the consummate professional, and her interviews are spot on. I am honored to be the first guest in the NEW YORK market."

“I always wanted WOMEN TO WATCH to be the go-to media network for all stories related to women’s leadership and success,” said ROCCO. “We are building a woman owned, women run media company to amplify the voices of women who are leading across all industries.”

