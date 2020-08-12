Thomas Rhett (Photo: John Shearer)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE (WCM) has signed THOMAS RHETT to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal. RHETT has penned a total of 15 #1 hits, with his most recent single, “Beer Can’t Fix" featuring JON PARDI, marking nine consecutively.

“THOMAS RHETT is an all-around force in music,” said WCM NASHVILLE President/CEO BEN VAUGHN. “He can put on one the most unforgettable, energetic live shows you’ve ever seen, and then hop right off stage and write the next great song. Aside from being an extraordinary artist, he is a man of great integrity who I’m grateful to have called a friend for many years. Everyone in NASHVILLE can attest to his character; THOMAS has invested his time in our community and contributed to the success of dozens of other artists. I know I speak for myself, SPENCER [NOHE] and the entire WCM team when I say we’re honored to be on this journey with him.”

“It’s really cool to join WCM and be reunited with BEN VAUGHN,” said RHETT. "BEN has been incredibly instrumental in my career from the very beginning, starting with signing me to my first publishing deal in college. I’ll never forget playing 'Beer with Jesus’ for him right after I wrote it and him being the biggest supporter. He's truly one of the most innovative and hardest working guys I’ve ever had the honor to work with, and am looking forward to this new chapter together.”

