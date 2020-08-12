Online 10/19-29

The virtual version of the 2020 NAB SHOW NEW YORK is now set for OCTOBER 19-29, replacing the pandemic-canceled in-person version. Registration for the virtual event will be open in early SEPTEMBER at NABShowNY.com. Like the usual version, this year's online event will focus mostly on the visual side of the media, but along with the TV, film, online video, and live event concentration, podcasting will be included in the curriculum.

“We are continuing to evolve the digital event model to better serve the needs of the industry with a more robust platform and enhanced experience for participants,” said NAB EVP/Conventions CHRIS BROWN. “This solution allows us to serve a broader audience with expanded content, collaborative features and a longer, more flexible schedule that optimize opportunities for conducting business, networking and peer-to-peer learning.”

This year's NAB/RAB RADIO SHOW will also take place as a virtual event in OCTOBER, set for OCTOBER 5-9.

