-
Montana Public Radio's Nora Saks Wins WBUR/Boston's Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize
August 12, 2020 at 10:22 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON has named MONTANA PUBLIC RADIO Host/Producer/Writer NORA SAKS as the winner of the 2019 DANIEL SCHORR JOURNALISM PRIZE for her podcast "RICHEST HILL," a series on a notorious EPA Superfund site. The award, a $5,000 prize, honors public radio journalists under the age of 35 and is named for the legendary CBS, CNN, and NPR reporter and analyst.
SAKS will be honored at a virtual event for WBUR's EDWARD R. MURROW SOCIETY on SEPTEMBER 15th.
-