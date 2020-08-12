Winning Podcast

BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON has named MONTANA PUBLIC RADIO Host/Producer/Writer NORA SAKS as the winner of the 2019 DANIEL SCHORR JOURNALISM PRIZE for her podcast "RICHEST HILL," a series on a notorious EPA Superfund site. The award, a $5,000 prize, honors public radio journalists under the age of 35 and is named for the legendary CBS, CNN, and NPR reporter and analyst.

SAKS will be honored at a virtual event for WBUR's EDWARD R. MURROW SOCIETY on SEPTEMBER 15th.

« see more Net News