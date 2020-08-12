Nieh

JULIAN NIEH, aka JULIAN ON THE RADIO, takes over nights at HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN 92.5)/SEATTLE. He was last at iHEART Top 40 KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO doing afternoons.

MOVIN’ 92.5 Brand And Content Dir. CAT THOMAS noted, “JULIAN has always impressed me with his energy, excitement and content. We’re thrilled to have him join the team at MOViN 92.5, SEATTLE's #1 Hit Music Station!”

JULIAN added, “I'm beyond blessed to be added to a team of insanely talented individuals and management. I've learned and been blessed to work with some of the best managers in this industry, and continue to do so. Much appreciation and thank you to GREG STRASSELL, SCOTT MAHALICK and especially CAT THOMAS for bringing me aboard. I knew CAT was one of those special managers and all around good people when I first met him at BOOT CAMP last year. Plus, he returns emails LOL! Let's kill it. I'm ready."

