ACM Lifting Lives

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's charitable arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES, is donating $750,000 to VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in NASHVILLE to aid in programs and research demonstrating the healing power of music for children with autism. The money will be used to create the ACM LIFTING LIVES Autism Lab at the university's KENNEDY CENTER and support the following programs: Treatment and Research for Autism Spectrum Disorders (TRIAD), Sense Theatre, Music Cognition Lab and the expansion of Telehealth.

“The VANDERBILT KENNEDY CENTER’s relationship with ACM LIFTING LIVES is unique and has been a catalyst for the center’s mission to conduct groundbreaking research and then share these discoveries to benefit the lives of children and families everywhere,” said VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER MD, PhD, President/CEO and Dean/VANDERBILT SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JEFF BALSER. “Through the ACM’s generosity we are grateful for the opportunity to extend and amplify this critical work.”

