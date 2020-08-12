Partin

NASHVILLE-based publishing company BANNER MUSIC has signed Country artist JUSTIN LEE PARTIN to a one-off song deal as part of its “BANNER Believers” program. The song for which he was signed, “Waiting On The Weekend,” features CRAIG CAMPBELL, and was co-written by PARTIN and BANNER staff writers DANIEL KLEINDIENST and ALEX DOOLEY. It will be released on FRIDAY, AUGUST 21st

“It’s the most wonderful feeling when somebody believes in your music so much they want to dig in and do whatever it takes to make it happen. To me that’s BANNER MUSIC,” said PARTIN, who hails from BRANFORD, FL “I’m very humbled to be the next ‘BANNER Believer.’”

"I'm so excited to have found such a talented and hardworking artist like JUSTIN LEE PARTIN,” said BANNER MUSIC CEO CAMILLA KLEINDIENST. “I’m proud to add JLP to the ‘BANNER Believers’ project’s artist roster because I thoroughly believe in him as a rising Country music artist.”

The “BANNER Beleivers” program is designed to give artists who write with the company’s staff songwriters a chance to get their music out “without all the strings attached of a typical deal,” according to a press release, and provide “the boost they need to advance their artist careers.”

