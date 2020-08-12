Vallie

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) has announced plans to acquire the NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM from Founder/Pres. DAN VALLIE, with terms undisclosed. VALLIE will stay on as an advisor to the RAB as it integrates the NRTS into its organization.

“An integral part of the RAB’s mission is providing the industry with the tools and resources to help broadcasters attract new sales talent to the medium and enhance radio’s professionalism through training and support,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “The integration of the NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM into the RAB delivers on the mission in so many ways, and we are just delighted to continue to grow DAN VALLIE’s vision and take it to the next phase.”

“The future of our companies is dependent on the next generation of committed, prepared, and talented radio professionals,” said RAB Board Chair and ENTERCOM COO SUSAN LARKIN. “The NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM is unique in that it provides a radio talent farm for the industry, an incubator of well-rounded, well-educated college talent with a passion for radio; that’s why investing in this program is good for the RAB and the industry.”

“The NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM began as a labor of love because of the need the industry has had, and today more than ever, to discover, and prepare the next generation of broadcasters, who can be hired today and be leaders in our industry tomorrow,” said VALLIE. “Today’s visionary broadcasters, universities and sponsors working together have made it a reality, and RAB has been there with us from the very first RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE. With ERICA and the RAB’s passion, vision and infrastructure, I’m confident the NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM will continue to grow and maximize it’s potential; assuring the industry of young talent on through this 21st century. I truly believe over the next 100 years radio will be the keystone of a golden age of audio, even more so by attracting these young talent to the industry. It’s people that make the difference, always has been and always will be”.

