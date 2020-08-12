Going Off The Air

DAVID AND GILLIAN SUTTON Variety KRSN-A-K296GI/LOS ALAMOS, NM will go dark after SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th, according to a notice posted at the station's website.

The SUTTONS, who acquired the then-silent station from former owner REAL RADIO LLC out of Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2006 and returned it to the air as a community station, adding the translator in 2013, said in the post, "With the cancellation of high school sports, events, the closure of small businesses and the struggles of those remaining, KRSN can no longer raise the advertising revenues it takes to run your free to you community radio station." The post said that the SUTTONS are negotiating with possible buyers to take over the station "in hopes it remains a community station" and will maintain the station to meet FCC and FAA requirements in the meantime.

« see more Net News