Hipgnosis Songs Fund

MERCK MERCURIADES' HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND has just acquired the music royalty catalog of hip-hop/R&B producer ERNEST "DION" WILSON, known as NO I.D.

NO I.D. has achieved commercial success with artists including KANYE WEST, JAY-Z, ALICIA KEYS, USHER, RIHANNA, COMMON, DRAKE and ED SHEERAN. His songs and productions have collectively been streamed more than 7 billion times and his catalog includes some of the most successful songs of hip-hop culture, including:the double-platinum certified "Run This Town" by JAY-Z featuring KANYE WEST and RIHANNA (300 million streams); four-times-platinum certified "Holy Grail" by Jay-Z featuring Justin Timberlake (400 million streams);and more.

Commented HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED and THE FAMILY LIMITED founder MERCK MERCURIADES, “The words NO I.D. are a stamp of excellence on any album. From KANYE WEST’s '808s & Heartbreak,' ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and ‘Yeezus’ to JAY-Z’s astonishing run from 'American Gangster' through 'The Blueprint 3,' 'Magna Carta Holy Grail' and ‘4:44’, DION has been in the middle of everything that is great about hip-hop for more than two decades. He is a special creator and everyone in the HIPGNOSIS FAMILY is proud to have him standing next to us.”

Added NO I.D.: “Not many have the best intentions for the artist and the creators. MERCK and the HIPGNOSIS team have shown that they are a safe home for the songs that score our lives."

« see more Net News