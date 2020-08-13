Mac McLaughlin

CHARLOTTE-based syndicated morning show hosts ACE & TJ are using the tragic car accident which killed DAVID "ACE' CANNON's 21-year-old daughter PAYTON to channel support for the local community through race car driver MAX McLAUGHLIN, her childhood friend.

McLAUGHLIN will drive the #1 PAYTONSPROMISE.org TOYOTA CAMRY in this FRIDAY's inaugural ARCA MENARDS SERIES race at the DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY. The car is sponsored by MOHAWK NORTHEAST.

MAX and PAYTON became friends in elementary school and the race car driver will honor her by putting the name of the organization in her honor on his automobile. He is a second-generation driver who races for HATTORI RACING ENTERPRISES. He won his first race on a road course at WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONL last season

Commented ACE, "We are very touched that MAX has been granted permission to honor PAYTON in this way. Thank you to everyone for allowing this tribute.”

Added TJ, "The best part about this is PAYTON would absolutely love it!"

PAYTON'S PROMISE is a nonprofit charity set up to help when a community is in the need for immediate help from tragic events such as natural disaster, community tragedy or when local support efforts need more assistance to get to their goals.

"The ACE & TJ Show' syndicates throughout the SOUTHEAST from CHARLOTTE, with affiliates in BIRMINGHAM, AL, COLUMBIA, SC, GREENSBORO, SC and others.

