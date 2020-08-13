Lineup Changes

Another ESPN RADIO affiliate is making changes to its lineup on MONDAY (8/17) along with the changes to the national network lineup, this time GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WTLX (100.5 FM ESPN)/MADISON, WI.

Starting MONDAY, the national slots of 5-9a (CT) and noon-3p (CT) will be occupied by three of ESPN RADIO's new shows, with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and ZUBIN MEHENTI's new morning show airing 5-9a and an hour of MIKE GREENBERG's "GREENY" and the full two hours of MAX KELLERMAN's new show airing noon-3p. The local "WILDE AND TAUSCH" (a simulcast with sister Sports WKTI (ESPN 94.5)/MILWAUKEE) continues 9a-noon, while JIM RUTLEDGE's local "THE JUMP AROUND" moves from thrice-weekly at 5-6p to weekdays 3-4p. The local afternoon show with GREG SCALZO and BEN BRUST continues 4-6p. The station formerly aired ESPN's "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" noon-3p on tape delay but will switch to airing the network live in those hours.

VP/Market Mgr. KEITH WILLIAMS said, “It is an exciting time to be an ESPN radio sports fan, with the opportunity to listen to ESPN Network’s new national shows that will provide incredible energy and varying perspectives. Fans will continue to hear from the locally produced and informative WILDE AND TAUSCH, 12-year radio host veteran JIM RUTLEDGE, and then complete their day with the fast-paced entertainment of GREG SCALZO and BEN BRUST.”

