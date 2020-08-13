Jewel

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter JEWEL is the guest on the third episode of "Mighty SONG Writers," a new video series to support PHILAELPHIA-area nonprofit MIGHTY WRITERS. In this episode, JEWEL discusses the teachers who inspired her, her first favorite book and how she learned to read despite her dyslexia. .

In between performing some of her biggest hits, JEWEL noted, "I spent so much time worrying I wasn't good enough. When I stopped doing that and put that energy into going, 'what makes my brain unique or special?', things really changed for me."

Watch the complete video at LITERARY HUB:

The Mighty SONG Writers series has been raising money to support PHILADELPHIA-based non-profit MIGHTY WRITERS, which teaches reading and writing to low-income and marginalized students every year and has become even more urgent during the pandemic. The series continues with a new video every WEDNESDAY.

Previous episodes in the series include AMANDA SHIRES with JASON ISBELL and MARCUS ROBERTS. Upcoming guests include CAPITOL RECORDS signee DEVON GILFILLIAN, EMMY-nominated hip-hop musician PHIL AUGUSTA JACKSON, acclaimed singer-songwriter VALERIE JUNE, MT. JOY's Triple A chart-topping indie-folk artist MATT QUINN, GLAAD-nominated pop songwriter WRABEL, and more.

Watch all videos in the series here.

