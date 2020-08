Award Winners

The KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has announced the winners of its 2020 KAB Television & Radio Awards. The awards were announced online on WEDNESDAY (8/12) in lieu of a ceremony due to the cancellation of the KAB's annual in-person convention due to the pandemic.

Stations of the Year:

Large Market Radio: WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Variety KMUW/WICHITA, KS

Medium Market Radio: UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS News-Talk-Classical-Jazz KANU (KANSAS PUBLIC RADIO)/LAWRENCE, KS

Small Market Radio: TAYLOR COMMUNICATIONS Variety KCLY/CLAY CENTER, KS

Radio first place winners included:

Small Market Radio

Commercial, sixty seconds or less: LAGENE MITCHELL and WAYNE GILMORE, PARSONS MEDIA GROUP Sports KLKC-A-K294DE/PARSONS, KS, "Taste The Difference -- MCCUNE FARM TO MARKET"

Public Service Announcement: JUSTIN FLUKE and GREG BUSER, KNZA, INC. Country KNZA/HIAWATHA, KS, "Support Local"

Station Promotion Announcement: DON CARPENTER, BRANDY COMMUNICATIONS Country KOFO-A/OTTAWA, KS. "Sports Calendar" -- Highlights

Public Affairs Program: ROCKY DOWNING, KCLY, "ON THE FRONT PORCH: A VISIT WITH NICOLE OHLDE JOHNSON"

Complete Newscast: BRYCE DOLAN, KCLY, "KCLY MORNING NEWS," MAY 19, 2020

Complete Sportscast: ROSS VOLKMER, MELIA COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock KKCI (102.5 U-ROCK)/GOODLAND, KS, MARCH 3rd "ROCKING M MEDIA SPORTS UPDATE"

Sports Feature: DELVIN KINSER, GREAT PLAINS CHRISTIAN RADIO Contemporary Christian KJIL/COPELAND, KS, "Sports Betting in KANSAS"

Hard News Feature/Enterprise: BRYCE DOLAN, KCLY, USD 379 Superintendent NELSON, following School Closure Announcement

News Feature: DELVIN KINSER, KJIL, "Veterans on Taps"

Spot News: MIKE MCKENNA and DAVID ELLIOTT, WHITE COMMUNICATIONS Classic Country KRSL-A/RUSSELL, KS, NOVEMBER 2019 Election Report

Sports Play-by-Play: WADE GERSHNER, DIERKING COMMUNICATIONS Country KDNS (KD 94 COUNTRY)/GLEN ELDER-DOWNS, KS, Boys Sub-State Basketball Final: TMP vs. BELOIT

Complete Severe Weather Coverage: JAMIE BLOOM, KCLY, 6/9/20

Special Program: DARREN SMITH, MICHAEL COLEMAN, MARK COLLINS, STEVE WALLS, and STERLING HOLMES, KLKC-A, "THE SHIP WITH DARREN SMITH" -- The GEORGE FLOYD Episode 5/31/20

DJ Personality Aircheck: JAMIE BLOOM, KCLY, "THE AFTER HOURS SHOW WITH JAMIE BLOOM"

Editorial/Commentary: WADE GERSHNER, KDNS, "Mental Health and TYSON FURY"

Station Website: KCLY

Medium Market Radio:

Commercial, sixty seconds or less: DJ DAN, EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits KJCK-A-K300DN/JUNCTION CITY, KS, "FRONTIER SPIRITS"

Public Service Announcement: BOBBY WILKERSON, ZIMMER Country KIXQ (KIX 102.5)/JOPLIN, MO, "RECOVERY OUTREACH COMMUNITY CENTER"

Station Promotion Announcement: PAT JAMES, EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS Country KHUT (COUNTRY 102.9)/HUTCHINON-WICHITA, KS, "COUNTRY 102.9 CHRISTMAS Codeword"

Public Affairs Program: DAVE LEWIS, BRANDON PEOPLES, CATHY DAWES, MANHATTAN BROADCASTING News-Talk KMAN-A-K227CX-K229CW/MANHATTAN, KS, "IN FOCUS" featuring USHA REDDI

Complete Newscast: ROB RAUCH, PETER THIELE, TY LABRIGHT, STEVE SMITH, SARAH NOVOTNY, ZIMMER News-Talk KZRG-A-K275BD-K290CO/JOPLIN, MO, "MORNING NEWS WATCH" FEBRUARY 2020

Complete Sportscast: TYLER JONES, GREAT PLAINS MEDIA News-Takk KLWN-A-K269GP/LAWRENCE, KS

Sports Feature: GREG ECHLIN, J. SCHAFER (editor), KANU, "The NAIA Title Basketball Game That Wasn't... and What Lies in Store"

Hard News Feature/Enterprise: TODD PITTENGER, ROCKING M MEDIA News-Talk KSAL-A/SALINA, KS, "SALINA Protest"

News Feature: J. SCHAFER, KANU, "Abused, Neglected, Rescued, Saved; How JAG-K Helped a KANSAS Girl Reclaim Her Life"

Spot News: NICK GOSNELL, EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KWBW-A-K253BP/HUTCHINSON, KS, RENO COUNTY HEALTH Dept. Live Interview

Sports Play-by-Play: JAMES WESTLING and BARRY CAIRNS, KSAL, KCAC Championship Game

Complete Severe Weather Coverage: KYLE HEY, BRANDON TADIMAN, and JOHN LEONARD, SEK MEDIA News-Talk KGGF-A/COFFEYVILLE, KS, 5/22/20

Special Program: RANDY BROOKS, KAYLEE COLE, WRAINE MEADOWS, KIXQ, "MORNING KIX Race Forum"

DJ Personality Aircheck: STEVE KRAUS, ZIMMER Top 40 KSYN (KISSIN' 92.5)/JOPLIN, "KRAUS IN THE HOUSE"

Editorial/Commentary: REX BUCHANAN, J. SCHAFER (editor), KANU, "KU Professor's New Book: Remembering EMMETT TILL"

Station Website: KIXQ

Large Market Radio:

Commercial, sixty seconds or less: TIM KOLLING and STEVE CASTELLO, ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WIBW-A-K285GL/TOPEKA, KS, "Disco Colonoscopy"

Public Service Announcement: None

Station Promotion Announcement: JOEY IRSIK, CUMULUS Country KTOP-F (102.9 NASH ICON)/TOPEKA, KS, "STRAIT to KANSAS CITY"

Public Affairs Program: JIM MCLEAN, BEN STANTON, BETH GOLAY, and LU ANNE STEPHENS, UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY, "'Get Big Or Get Out' Farming Has Left KANSAS Towns Struggling For Survival"

Complete Newscast: STEVE MCINTOSH, TED WOODWARD, JAD CHAMBERS, RONELLE WILLIAMS, ENTERCOM News-Talk KNSS-A-F/WICHITA, KS, 2020 Pandemic

Complete Sportscast: TED WOODWARD, KNSS

Sports Feature: JODI FORTINO, LISA RODRIGUEZ, FRANK MORRIS, JULIE DENESHA, and LAURA ZIEGLER, KCUR, "KANSAS CITY's SUPER BOWL Dreams Come True As MAHOMES Rallies CHIEFS, Parade Set For WEDNESDAY"

Hard News Feature/Enterprise: CELIA LLOPIS-JEPSEN, KCUR, "A Kansan's $50k Medical Bill Shows That You Don't Always Owe What You're Charged"

News Feature: FRANK MORRIS, KCUR, "A Look Back At Three Weeks Of Black Lives Matter Protests In KANSAS CITY"

Spot News: ERICA HUNZINGER, KCUR, "From Gyms To Tattoo Parlors, Kansans Emerge From COVID-19 Hibernation To Shared Spaces"

Sports Play-by-Play: BRENDAN DZWIERZYNSKI, WIBW, BLUE VALLEY SW vs. SEAMAN

Complete Severe Weather Coverage: None

Special Program: CHRIS HEIM, KMUW, "Global Village at the SAVANNAH MUSIC FESTIVAL"

DJ Personality Aircheck: CHRIS HEIM, KMUW, "CHRIS HEIM: NIGHT TRAIN"

Editorial/Commentary: BETH GOLAY and NADYA FAULX, KMUW, "En Route With SYLVIA and SAM"

Station Website: TONY DUESING, KNSS

