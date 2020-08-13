Dance music promoter INSOMNIAC, best known for their ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC), and its record label umbrella INSOMNIAC MUSIC GROUP have signed an exclusive, long-term publishing partnership with CTM PUBLISHING. The new partnership will operate under the name SOUNDS THAT NEVER SLEEP PUBLISHING.

Since 2014, INSOMNIAC RECORDS has been a player in the industry with catalog that has welcomed artists including CHRIS LAKE, DOMBRESKY, HABSTRAKT, REDLIGHT and more, with over 200+ track releases under its belt.

CTM CEO ANDRE DE RAAFF said, "It is a logical step for INSOMNIAC to expand their activities with music publishing rights. We are pleased and proud that they have chosen CTM as their partner and we are convinced that we can be the right company for them based on our music publishing experience, network and worldwide knowledge and we look forward to making SOUNDS THAT NEVER SLEEP PUBLISHING a leading player in the music publishing space of the dance music world, where INSOMNIAC is already a dominant player in many areas."

INSOMNIAC Label Manager JOE WISEMAN said, "Launching a publishing entity was a necessary move in the expansion of INSOMNIAC MUSIC GROUP. We are beyond excited to partner with CTM to continue to grow INSOMNIAC’s footprint in the dance music space. It's our mission to develop and support emerging talent, as well as support the publishing needs of familiar names in the Insomniac network."

CTM's Creative Director, THOMAS DEELDER added, "Working with INSOMNIAC for years this is full circle; SOUNDS THAT NEVER SLEEP is a home for (electronic) artists and producers of all genres that are looking for a platform to add all these extra layers of expertise to their team."

