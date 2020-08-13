-
The Baka Boyz Offer Free Mix Shows For Labor Day Weekend
August 13, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' newest signing, the BAKA BOYZ, are offering both versions of their three-hour weekend mix show barter free for LABOR DAY. The HIP HOP MASTER MIX and the ALL STAR HIT MIX serve both urban/rhythmic and Top 40 formats.. These commercial-free mix shows are free to air for any non-competitive markets.
Interested programmers can get a download link and password by contacting LIANE SOUSA at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS (914) 610-4958 or email lsousa@compassmedianetworks.com .
The BAKA BOYZ mix shows are heard on more than 55 stations across the country , with strong ratings performances.
