Metal rockers TETRARCH has signed a worldwide deal with NAPALM RECORDS prior to the release of their sophomore LP "Unstable." The band features lead guitarist DIAMOND ROWE, the first African American female lead guitarist from the heavy metal genre.

ROWE said “None of us in TETRARCH have ever been shy about the goals that we have for this band. Therefore, it is no secret that since the beginning we have always made our goal to become one of the biggest modern metal bands of this generation. We are extremely excited to have found a partner for this journey with NAPALM RECORDS, and it is very apparent that they believe in us to the same degree. They are ready and willing to work with us however necessary to take TETRARCH to the top. We look forward to continuing this ride with them.”

Vocalist/guitarist JOSH FORE added “We in TETRARCH have always strived to surround ourselves with a team that shares our same vision and goals. We have found that partner in NAPALM RECORDS, and I am so stoked for what the future holds together as we take on the next chapter of this TETRARCH journey!”

NAPALM RECORDS Managing Director THOMAS CASER said, “Welcome TETRARCH – undoubtedly the hottest newcomer and soon to be a household name in the Metal world! They are fresh and exciting, and we are proud and thrilled to work this amazing band!”

TETRARCH’s new LP "Unstable" was recorded earlier this year with producer DAVE OTERO and the first single from the album, “I’m Not Right,” has garnered more than 1.2 million views in just two months.

