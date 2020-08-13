New Sound Coming To 91.1

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO plans to move the Classical format from WFCL (CLASSICAL 91 ONE)/NASHVILLE to the HD2 channel of sister News-Talk WPLN-F this FALL, opening the WFCL signal for a new music format to be announced.

In a post at the station's website, Pres./CEO STEVE SWENSON hinted that the station will offer "more of NASHVILLE's music" with "complete local curation." He described the new format as "a vibrant soundtrack of MUSIC CITY" with plans to "partner with local musicians, arts organizations and venues."

