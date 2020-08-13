Gone West

Two of the four members of TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS act GONE WEST have departed the Country band after one album and one mid-charting radio single. COLBIE CAILLAT announced YESTERDAY (8/12) that she and JUSTIN KAWIKA YOUNG had “ended” the group. Their debut album, “Canyons,” was released in JUNE and included the Top 25 single “What Could’ve Been,” as well as the song “Slow Down,” which earned support from RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY and SIRIUSXM’s “The Highway.”

"After a lot of thought during this time, JUSTIN and I have decided to leave GONE WEST,” CAILLAT wrote on INSTAGRAM. “Creative partnerships, especially with friends, are both rewarding and challenging at times, and though this was not an easy decision, we know ending the band was the right one.”

She continued, “JUSTIN and I are best friends, and will continue to make music together forever. We're so proud of the music the four of us created together over the past three years. ‘Canyons’ is an album we truly love and cherish. Every song holds so much truth in the experiences we all go through in life. I want to thank all of my fans and all of GONE WEST’s fans for supporting our music, coming to our shows and everything in between. I also want to thank Country radio, J.R. [SCHUMANN] and SIRIUSXM, TRIPLE TIGERS and our entire team's hard work and creativity, and for believing in us and helping our music get out into the world. Thank you all. Here's to whatever comes next.”

CAILLAT and YOUNG, a couple of more than 10 years, previously revealed in APRIL that they had ended their engagement.

