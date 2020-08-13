Sold

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling K228DF/PRESCOTT, AZ to PRESCOTT BROADCASTING, LLC for $7,500. The primary station is listed as Easy Listening KAHM/SPRING VALLEY, AZ.

In other filings with the FCC, MCS, LLC is selling K221EF/GARAPAN, SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS to BLUE CONTINENT COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $48,000.

COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WNRZ/DICKSON, TN with a temporary antenna at reduced power while repairs are made to the licensed antenna.

And EDUCATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OF COLORADO SPRINGS, INC. has closed on the sale of K252FI/JANSEN, CO (with a construction permit to become K257EQ/RATON, NM) to PHILLIPS BROADCASTING, INC. for $1.

