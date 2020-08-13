New

CADENCE13 is launching a weekly podcast based on the @SheRatesDogs dating social media account. "SHERATESDOGS," the podcast, is hosted by the account's creator MICHAELA OKLAND with MAT GEORGE. The show will debut AUGUST 18th and will post on TUESDAYS.

“I’ve wanted to turn the SHERATESDOGS page into a podcast for a while now! I think collecting hundreds of thousands of these really honest stories about dating would put anybody in an interesting headspace. You really start to identify patterns and underlying issues that I’ve been wanting to discuss,” said OKLAND. “Doing this podcast with CADENCE13 gives us an exciting opportunity to really take the SRD concept deeper and bring our own personalities into it.”

“MICHAELA’s sense of humor and authentic approach to the trials and tribulations of dating have made @SheRatesDogs into a must visit online destination,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “I’m excited for her to build and extend her incredibly original brand and voice into podcasts.”

GEORGE added, “I’m very excited to be cohosting the SHERATESDOGS podcast with MICHAELA! I’m a firm believer that representation matters and I think my input and personal experiences will shed light on dating issues seen in the gay community that others also struggle with."

