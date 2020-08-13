Mark Flaherty Named EVP/Marketing

MARK FLAHERTY has been promoted to EVP/Marketing for WARNER RECORDS. FLAHERTY, who joined the label in 2017, oversees the company’s marketing strategy for its pop, rock, and alternative artist roster. Based at WARNER’s Downtown LOS ANGELES headquarters, he reports to the label’s Co-Chairman/COO TOM CORSON.

Since joining WARNER, FLAHERTY has created and driven breakthrough marketing campaigns for global stars such as DUA LIPA and BEBE REXHA. In 2018, REXHA garnered dual GRAMMY nominations, for Best New Artist and for her genre-crossing, #1 smash, “Meant to Be,” with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE.

“MARK has played a central role in the revitalization of WARNER RECORDS over the past three years,” said CORSON. “With many years of experience working with some of the most important artists of our time, there is no one better than Mark at taking an artist’s vision and turning it into a superstar career. From DUA and BEBE to our next generation of emerging talent, like BRYCE VINE and SUB URBAN, Mark is creating next-level campaigns driven by his deep love of the music and his unparalleled understanding of the marketplace. AARON BAY-SCHUCK and I are very happy to announce this richly deserved promotion."

