Political Sales Presentation

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a seminar on issues related to selling political advertising on radio.

The AUGUST 24th presentation at noon (CT) will feature FOSTER GARVEY Office Managing Director/Principal BRAD DEUTSCH, MID-WEST FAMILY/MADISON GSM SHAR HERMANSON, KATZ RADIO GROUP VP/Political Strategies Manager PATRICK MCGEE, and GMMB Partner/Media Planning BRADLEY PERSEKE.

Registration is FREE to RAB members for the live-video presentation and will be available for on-demand viewing.

