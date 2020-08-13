-
RAB 'Open For Business' Live Video Series Looks At Election Sales Issues
August 13, 2020 at 9:13 AM (PT)
Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a seminar on issues related to selling political advertising on radio.
The AUGUST 24th presentation at noon (CT) will feature FOSTER GARVEY Office Managing Director/Principal BRAD DEUTSCH, MID-WEST FAMILY/MADISON GSM SHAR HERMANSON, KATZ RADIO GROUP VP/Political Strategies Manager PATRICK MCGEE, and GMMB Partner/Media Planning BRADLEY PERSEKE.
Registration is FREE to RAB members for the live-video presentation and will be available for on-demand viewing.
